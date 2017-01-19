Get It Right Solar Show is sponsored by Arise Solar – a solar company that cares. Listen to the Get It Right Solar Show Sundays from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM.

After beginning work as a general contractor in 1986, our founder, Glenn Siemens experienced first hand the shocking effects of poor quality solar panel installations during maintenance roof inspections on home roofs. That’s why in 2007 Glenn decided to make a difference and establish Arise Solar.

Arise Solar was founded with a simple mission in mind: to provide clients with excellent customer service, quality installation, and flexible financing options.

We educate our clients about all the options solar has to offer so they can start saving money. We are partnered with multiple vendors and are proud to offer SunPower panels, the best performing panels in the industry, to our clients as well.

We are here to provide the best the solar industry has to offer, from products and installation, to customer service and ongoing care.

Learn More on AriseSolar.com