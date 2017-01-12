Afternoon Storms Cause Flooding in Fresno/Clovis

CLOVIS, CA (KMJ) – Early afternoon downpours are to blame for some flooding in east central Fresno and Clovis.

Barstow at Armstrong (near Clovis High) was shut down to allow crews to alleviate flooding there. A resident said he’s never seen the flooding that bad in a decade of living at that location. Canoers were spotted on the street, floating above the flood water.

According to the City of Fresno, the flooding there was caused by an overload of the flood control system. Solid waste crews that were supposed to pick up trash today will come around Friday.