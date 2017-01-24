Squaw Valley Ski Patroller Killed During Avalanche Control

FRSNO, CA (KMJ) – A ski patrol member at Squaw Valley is killed during avalanche control measures.

It was just after 8:30 am, on Tuesday, January 24th that 42 year-old Joe Zuiches died at the top of Gold Coast Ridge while explosive were being set off to control avalanches before the resort opened.

In a statement released, the resort believes the detonation of an explosive charge is what actually caused the death of the Olympic Valley resident.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is not yet releasing details.

There have been other casualties in the battle against avalanches. A 41 year old Squaw Valley ski patroller died there in 2009.

In 2012, a 53 year-old man was also killed while setting off charges at Alpine Meadows – the resort fined 20 thousand for violations related to his death.

The investigation is underway involving the Sacramento Sheriff’s Department, FBI, Cal Osha and the ATF to determine exactly how Zuiches died.

