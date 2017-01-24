Northwest Fresno House Fire Allegedly Set Intentionally



(Photo: Fresno Fire)

FRESNO, CA (KMJ ) – A 58 year old man is in custody, accused of starting a house fire and assaulting relatives in Northwest Fresno.

Flames and substantial smoke filled the sky from the blaze on the 1100 block of W. Lansing Way, near Dakota and West.



(Photo: Fresno Police)

Fresno Police says Richard Garcia had asked his brother-in-law for a cigarette, thought it wasn’t good enough and then attacked his him and his own sister with a crow bar. He then allegedly attacked them with a hammer and chased them with a knife – until the victims ran from the home. That’s when Garcia allegedly started the blaze. The two victims were hit with the crow bar.

Garcia suffered minor burns in the incident. He will be evaluated, and then charged with assault with a deadly weapon and arson.



(Photo: Fresno Police)