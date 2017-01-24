Play About Dead People – Not Pulled Because Of Homosexual Content

CLOVIS (KMJ) — Clovis Unified says the recent decision to cancel a play about three dead people in the afterlife being performed at Buchanan High School, was not due to its homosexual content.

“I want to make it very clear that the play was not pulled because of the character who was a lesbian,” reveals the school district’s Kelly Avants.

The three-night run of ‘No Exit’ at was canceled after its first performance last week.

“It’s a wonderful work of art but it’s really designed for an adult audience, a mature audience. The characters are set in an existential version of Hell, they talk about the fact that they are each other torturers.”

She adds that the built-in process to review a production before it’s performed, never took place.

“A student is given an opportunity to play the role of director, and so in this case where the faculty or the administration of the school should have also been reviewing all of that content prior to OK-ing the play – that did not happen.”

The play was canceled on its first night, when the School District says the administration saw its content in its entirety.

“The administration had already been in discussions, when we started to get complaints from people who had in the audience as well.”

