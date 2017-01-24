Castro Announces Plans for Performing Arts Center

Fresno, CA (KMJ) Before a large crowd at the Save Mart Center Tuesday, Fresno State President Joseph Castro announced the formation of a new President’s Commission on the Future of Arts and Humanities that will begin an effort to build a new performing arts center.

“Fresno State is on a positive trajectory that I have never seen before in my almost 30-year career. Our University — like our region — is blessed with almost unlimited potential,” Castro told the crowd. “Together, with the University and community working as one, the future of Fresno State and the Central Valley is very bright.”

“A new performing arts center, along with our plans to build a new residential housing facility and a new student union and faculty center to replace their aging predecessors, will transform the face of Fresno State along Shaw Avenue, from Cedar to Maple. Each of these new buildings will require innovative and unique public-private financial partnerships to become a reality,” Castro said.

The vision for the Shaw frontage of campus will complement the investments made along Cedar Avenue, Castro explained.

Through a combination of public and private funds, those enhancements included a soccer/lacrosse field, upgrades to the tennis courts and track, and eventual upgrades to Bulldog Stadium.

The new President’s Commission on the Future of Arts and Humanities will be comprised of faculty, administrators and leaders from the community and the nation. Castro charged the group with considering the establishment of a new performing arts center with adjoining state-of-the-art classrooms. The proposed building will be located on campus facing Shaw Avenue. Designed to welcome residents from throughout the Valley, the center will host a variety of theatre, dance and musical performances.

Castro closed the event by thanking the community for supporting his presidency over the past three and a half years. “It has been an adventure — a thrilling bull ride — every day serving alongside leaders like you who love the Valley as much as I do,” Castro said. “Many of you have that same motivation to make a difference because you grew up here, like me, and have seen the power of what having transparency and shared goals can do.”