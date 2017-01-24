WalletHub: Calif. Ranks 29th When it Comes to Education

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ) — When it comes to the quality of education in America, California ranks 29th overall.

That’s according to WalletHub, which is out with its list of the least- and most -educated states in the union.

The Golden State ranks 9th, when considering the caliber of universities, and 14th, for the percentage of bachelor’s degree holders.

However, when examining the percentage of Californians with a high school diploma, it ranks dead last.

Wallet Hub says the least-educated states are West Virginia, Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Kentucky.

At the top are Massachusetts, Maryland, Colorado, Connecticut, and Vermont.