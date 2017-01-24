Attempted Robbery At Fresno EECU Credit Union

FRESNO, CA (KMJ ) – A suspect with a steak knife attempts to rob a credit union in Fresno.

On Tuesday, January 24th at 8:24 AM, North West patrol and traffic officers were dispatched to the Educational Employees Credit Union at 3488 E. Shaw Avenue where they received a call of a male holding a knife to an employees throat.

Police say 32-year old Jesse Anthony Flores was wearing a bandanna, and holding a steak knife when he approached a teller about to walk into the credit union.

“The suspect immediately grabbed the female employee around the throat from behind, stuck a knife to her neck and said he wanted to get into the bank, as that was going on that’s when the motor officer arrived.” Lt Joe Gomez, Fresno Police.

Flores saw officers approaching and released the 54-year-old women. At gunpoint, the traffic officer told Flores to get on the ground. Flores threw the steak knife into the parking lot and was then handcuffed by the traffic officer.

Lt. Joe Gomez says officers were able to take Flores into custody with no injuries to the teller.

Flores was charged with attempted bank robbery and with kidnapping. He has prior arrests for domestic violence, robbery, and other crimes. He was later booked at Fresno County Jail.

