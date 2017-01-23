Yosemite Snow Makes For Hazardous Road Conditions

YOSEMITE, CA (KMJ) – Highway 41 from Wawona Road heading into Yosemite is temporarily closed because of hazardous driving conditions. Highway 120 East heading into the National Park is also temporarily shut down.

According to Yosemite National Park social media, heavy snow combined with saturated soils are causing trees to fall. So if you’re in the national park, officials are warning to stay indoors and off the roads.



(Photo: Yosemite National Park Twitter/@YosemiteNPS)

A park spokesperson says they’re not sure when the roads will re-open because it depends on the weather. The park itself is open.

Yosemite High School in Oakhurst announced on social media that all schools located on its site are closed Monday (1/23) because of the weather and road conditions.