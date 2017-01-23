Wrong Way Driver Escaping Law Causes Fatal Crash On 41 FWY

[Photo KMPH Fox 26]

FRESNO, CA (KMJ) – A deadly accident on a Fresno Freeway is caused by a wrong-way driver being chased by law officers.

Traffic was stopped on the 41 Freeway by Children’s Hospital after the deadly head-on collision.

CHP reports the collision took place at 3:09 on Monday, January 23rd.

Our News Partner KMPH Fox 26 reports that a woman in a Toyota was trying allude law enforcement authorities and drove onto the freeway.

She was speeding away from officers at 95-100 MPH, and hit two other cars on Hwy 41/Ave 12.

CHP estimated that traffic would be tied up through the rush hour and said for drivers to find an alternate route.

Traffic is being diverted at Children’s Boulevard for the Northbound side and at Avenue 12 for the Southbound side.