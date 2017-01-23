U.S. Meat Production Hits Record

Red meat production in the United Stated totaled 4.4 billion pounds last month, up three percent from December of 2015, according to The Department of Agriculture.

Meat industry publication Meatingplace reports beef production, at 2.17 billion pounds, was six percent above the previous year.

Cattle slaughter totaled 2.61 million head, up seven percent from December 2015.

The average live weight was down seven pounds from the previous year, at 1,381 pounds.

Pork production totaled 2.21 billion pounds, up slightly from the previous year.

Hog slaughter totaled 10.5 million head, up one percent from December 2015.

The average live weight was down two pounds from the previous year, at 283 pounds.