Tim DeRuyter Hired at Cal

(KMJ) – Former Fresno State football coach Tim DeRuyter has been hired to be Cal’s new defensive coordinator, the school announced on Monday. DeRuyter will join new head coach Justin Wilcox’s football staff.

While at Fresno State, DeRuyter led the Bulldogs to a Mountain West Championship in 2013. DeRuyter was fired midway through the 2016 season after the ‘Dogs went 1-7. They finished the year 1-11.

Overall, Fresno State was 31-30 under DeRuyter. Before joining Fresno State, DeRuyter was the defensive coordinator at Texas A&M.



(Photo: Cal Football, Twitter)