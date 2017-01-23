Senator Vidak Hosts 3rd Annual Job Expo

FRESNO, CA (KMJ) – Looking for a job? You’re invited to participate in an expo taking place January 26th in the South Valley.

For the third year, Senator Andy Vidak is putting on the Central Valley Career and Resource Expo. Over 80 employers are attending.

Many job opportunities do not require college degrees and include vocational careers in the agriculture and oil industries, the military and military-related services, just to name a few.

“If you have been searching for a job, I encourage you to attend,” – Senator Andy Vidak (R-Hanford).

Gallo Wines, for example, needs to fill 175 to 200 jobs.

Participating employers include:

• California Department of Corrections (CDCR)

• Gerawan Farming

• Kaiser Permanente

• Gallo Wines

• Mojave Unified School District

• International Paper

3rd Central Valley Career and Resource Expo

Thursday, January 26, 2017, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tachi Palace Bingo Hall

17225 Jersey Ave., Lemoore

To watch video highlights of 2016 Career Expo, please visit bit.ly/VidakCareerExpo2016..