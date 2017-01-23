Fresno Woman Killed In Blaze-First 2017 Fire Fatality

FRESNO, CA (KMJ) – A 70 year old woman in Fresno has died of her injuries sustained in a fire this weekend.

Fresno Fire says crews were called to a complex on North Hulbert near Shields and Hughes around 3:30 Sunday morning, January 22nd.

During the search, Fire Spokesperson Hector Vasquez says crews located a woman who was unconscious, without a pulse and not breathing. Crews started CPR and removed victim from structure.

70 year-old Christine Walser had sustained first and second degree burns, and smoke inhalation. She was pronounced dead at CRMC.

The cause is still under investigation but Vasquez says there are no indications that it was intentionally set or any foul play was involved.

This is Fresno’s first fire fatality of 2017. In 2016, Fresno fire had six fire fatalities. Vasquz says many of those incidents occurred in the first couple months.

