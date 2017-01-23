Fresno Suspicious Death Now Ruled a Homicide

(KMJ) – The Fresno County Coroner rules the death of a Fresno man earlier this month is now a homicide.

36-year old Richard Juarez (pictured above) was found lying in the middle of the 4800 block of East Washington in Southeast Fresno around noon on January 15th. He was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center and died from his injuries three days later.

On Sunday, January 22nd, the Fresno County Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy on his body and determined Juarez’s death was the result of homicide.

Fresno Police say he lived near where his body was discovered. But, no one in that area has come forward with any information about this death.

The Department’s Homicide unit continues to investigate this case and asks that anyone with information to call Valley Crime Stoppers at 498-STOP. Callers can remain completely anonymous.