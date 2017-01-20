Little League President Thanks Community For “Overwhelming” Support

LOS BANOS (KMJ) — The President of the Los Banos Little League is thanking the community for its help recovering from a devastating fire.

In the early hours of Monday January 16th, the trailer containing all their equipment burnt down.

“Looking at it later though pictures, later in the morning, it was pretty much a total loss,” explains the team’s President Mario Delgado.

“I believe the Fire Department is still looking into it, and they suspect it might be arson.”

But since then, people all across the Central Valley are doing whatever they can to help them recover.

“We’re getting a lot of good support from the community, from our own town and surrounding communities. Also getting calls from different presidents from other local little leagues now.

“From the Fresno area, Selma, Madera, El Dorado Hills. It’s been great, been overwhelming.”

Delgado says it makes him feel good to see people still care.

“At first I was worried a little bit but as soon as word got out, I got hit with a lot of phone calls and a lot of emails and such.”

As of Friday, the total amount raised by the GoFundMe page (set up to help the team recover from the fire) stands at more than $4000.

If you would like to help the team too, click here.

