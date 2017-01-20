Fresno County Woman Contracts Zika Virus

FRESNO, CA (KMJ) – A Fresno County woman has contracted the Zika virus. The Fresno County Department of Public Health says she became infected through sexual transmission from a person who had contracted Zika while travelling. Fresno County says this woman is the first in the county to contract the virus locally in this manner.

The Zika virus is primarily spread through the bite of an infected mosquito but it can also read through unprotected sex with an infected person.

Health officials warn that sexually active people who have traveled to areas where the Zika virus is circulating should use condoms or other forms of barrier methods when having sex to avoid transmitting the virus to their partner. They also warn to protect yourself if you’re traveling in other ways – by using insect repellent and wearing long sleeves and pants.