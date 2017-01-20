Four Males Shot In Southeast Fresno Gang Incident

FRESNO, CA (KMJ) – Four people are gunned down in Southeast Fresno, including a 12 year old boy who was taken to the hospital.

Fresno Police says it appears the shooting was gang related.

Lt. Joe Gomez tells KMJ they got the call just after 1:30 Friday afternoon of gunfire at a home at Montecito and South Recreation, in Southeast Fresno.

“It’s a corner house, so he walked up on the Recreation side, make some utterances to gang activity and opened fire on the victims.”

Lt Gomez says all the four victims were male.

“The 12 year-old was shot in the upper body, a 28 year-old was shot in the chin, 48 year old was shot in the lower body, and a teenager – a 16 year-old male was shot in the chest.” – Lt. Joe Gomez.

Fresno police looking for the gunman:

“We’re looking for the shooter described as a Hispanic male in his 20’s, about 5’4′, 120 lbs, wearing a gray sweatshirt hoodie, brown shorts. He ran northbound on Recreation, he got into a blue Sebring 4 door and then he fled in that vehicle.” Lt Joe Gomez.

Lt Gomez asks anyone with information to Call Crimestoppers at 498-STOP.

Listen to the story by KMJ’s Liz Kern: