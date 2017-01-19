Trump Taps Perdue as Ag Secretary

President-elect Donald Trump has reportedly picked former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue to be Agriculture Secretary under the incoming administration.

While the USDA landing team has yet to confirm the nominee, multiple media outlets attributed a senior transition official as saying Trump will nominate Perdue to the post.

The American Farm Bureau strongly endorsed the nomination of Perdue following the news.

AFBF President Zippy Duvall, also from Georgia, says Perdue would “provide the strong voice that agriculture needs.”

Perdue was part of Trump’s agricultural advisory committee during the presidential campaign.

As Governor of Georgia, the now 70-year-old Republican’s key agricultural issues included water management and making changes to the tax code that were beneficial to farmers.

Perdue is a veterinarian-turned-politician who was Georgia’s first Republican governor in more than a century when he was first elected.