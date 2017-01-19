Plan For Early Morning Train To Sacramento Needs Your Opinion

FRESNO (KMJ) — The Central Valley could be getting an early morning train to Sacramento…but bosses want your opinion on it first.

The plan is to align train times to better serve riders, with one proposal to have a departure leaving Fresno early enough to arrive in Sacramento at 8am.

“So right now currently, the Amtrak San Joaquin offers two daily round trips from Bakersfield to Sacramento but the earliest train doesn’t get in until 11.20am,” explains the authority’s David Lipari.

“So the San Joaquin Joint Powers Authority is working on some survey work, and asking for feedback from the public as we’re considering changing our current schedule for one of those trains to arrive in Sacramento – at or before 8am.”

He adds that the current arrival and departure times limit what a rider can do while in Sacramento. Which is why a survey is being used to establish which times would work best for everyone.

“We’re looking at our current rider-ship, and understanding where we’re weak in terms of the daily departures to Sacramento, and then also looking at other markets where Amtrak San Joaquin can serve”.

The survey results will be used to guide schedule modifications, to potentially bring about that early morning arrival in Sacramento.

If you would like to fill it out, the survey can be found clicking here.

Hear the report from KMJ’s Dominic McAndrew as it aired: