A Clearer Picture of The Consequences of Repealing Obamacare for Calif.

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ) — 5 million Californians would be left without insurance, and $20 billion a year in federal funding would be lost.

That’s according to the California Senate Health Committee Chairman, Democratic Senator Ed Hernandez, who’s among the vast majority of Democrats, urging Congressional Republicans to reconsider their plan to whack the Affordable Care Act.

Conservatives have vowed to repeal and replace president Obama’s signature health care law, but it’s unclear what that replacement would be.

In addition to the loss of coverage, thousands of jobs would be eliminated, due to the drop in federal health dollars.