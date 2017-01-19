Fresno Rescue Mission Thrift Store To Re-open

FRESNO, CA (KMJ) – The Fresno Rescue Mission is re-opening the doors of its thrift store building after a roof collapse caused the main store to be closed

The store was forced to operate out of a tent in the parking lot after the roof collapsed in November of 2015.

“When that all happened we set up a temporary location out front of the store in a huge tent and we operated out of that for almost a year, now we are really excited to be back in our building.” -Sandra Patel, Thrift Store Director.

From furniture and home decor to cars and electronics, the revamped Fresno Rescue Mission Thrift Store will show off the donated item for sale during the grand re-opening.

The event takes place Saturday, January 21st from 10:00a.m. to 5:00p.m. at 181 W. Sierra Boulevard.

KMJ’s sister station MEGA 979 will be there along with the fun, food and prizes.

Click below to listen to the story by KMJ’s Liz Kern:

 