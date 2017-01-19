USDA Awards Grants for Asian Citrus Psyllid Research

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has handed out grants totaling more than $13.5 million, to researchers working combat the Asian citrus psyllid.

The pest carries the HLB disease, which has devastated the citrus industry here in the Golden State, and in Florida, with billions in lost trees.

Several research teams are developing various solutions, such as rootstocks that are immune to the disease.

For now, quarantine zones are in effect in several valley counties, including all of Fresno, meaning there are restrictions on moving citrus and other trees in and out of the area.