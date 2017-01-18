To Protect Planes From Rain – Castle Air Museum Launches Hanger Project

FRESNO, CA (KMJ) – Castle Air Museum is hoping to launch a project to protect its planes from the rain.

Executive Director Joe Pruzzo says rain, rain, go away…

“If it’s a drizzle it’s one thing but the torrential rains sort of eat into the outdoor venues – the more important thing to realize is that it takes a toll on the aircraft exhibits.” -Joe Pruzzo, Castle Air Executive Director.

Water is getting in and causing damage to the historic planes on display. Pruzzo says it’s time for a hanger to be built to protect what he calls our national treasures.

“The structure would be roughly a footprint of 80,000 square feet – and would house 20-25 aircraft depending on which ones went in but certainly the WWII era airplanes, and some of the other exhibits outdoors, certainly the Presidential aircraft, the SR71.” -Joe Pruzzo, Castle Air Executive Director.

The Castle Air Museum Exhibition Hall Project would cost around 4.9 million to launch. Pruzzo hopes some donors swoop in to help out.

Donors can call the museum to give to Castle Air Museum Exhibition Hall Project (209) 723-2179

