Calif. Bill Would Ban Employers from Requesting Salary History

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ) — Democratic California Assemblywoman Susan Eggman of Stockton has introduced new legislation, which would make it illegal for employers to ask job applicants how much they earned under their previous employer.

If approved, the measure would also require that companies also provide applicants with a pay scale, if asked.

Eggman believes that the use of salary history for compensation, has contributed to the wage gap between American men and women.

According to the National Partnership for Women and Families, women earn about 80 cents, for every dollar paid to their male counterparts.