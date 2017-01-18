High-Speed Rail Authority Reaches Settlement with Kings Co.

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ) — The agreement between the High-Speed Rail Authority and Kings County means a dismissal of California Environmental Quality Act litigation, pertaining to the Fresno to Bakersfield stretch of the bullet train.

The lawsuit, which has been among numerous legal and controversial issues plaguing the $68 billion project, alleged improper use of bond money.

The rail authority says the settlement will allow progress to continue, and demonstrates its commitment to work together with those affected.

The agency estimates that construction of a high-speed rail line between Silicon Valley and the Central Valley, will be complete by 2024.