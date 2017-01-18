Homicide Investigation At Fresno Shopping Center

FRESNO, CA (KMJ) – Police are looking for tips after a man is killed in Northeast Fresno.

The investigation began as a suspicious death and later turned into a homicide investigation.

Police got the call at 8:08 Wednesday morning, that a security guard found a man with blood on his face lying in the parking lot at the Headline Shopping Center at First and Barstow.

“It appears he was sleeping back there, and he has a lot of items back there, so Homicide (unit) is on scene and we are just standing by until the coroner gets here.” – Lt. Joe Gomez, Fresno PD.

A bike was found among the belongings, and Lt. Gomez says the victim may have been homeless.

Fresno Police are asking anyone with information to call Crimestoppers at 498-STOP.

