Fresno’s Bitwise Industries Is Expanding

FRESNO, CA (KMJ) – Fresno’s Bitwise industries – trailblazing the tech industry in Fresno – announces it’s expanding.

The Fresno company set out to start a tech revolution in the city by building a tech campus in Downtown Fresno, teaching people to code, and build software with local talent.

Bitwise CEO Jake Soberal says all of those things are happening but Fresno needs to have more buy-in with their ideas.

The company wrote an open letter to Fresno saying there needs to be more buy-in with their ideas – in their words “with a culture of acceptance, inclusiveness, and heart.”

Speaking of the atmosphere at Bitwise, Soberal commented; “It is this thriving and bustling hub. People walk in and say ‘This doesn’t feel anything like Fresno,’ and we say ‘No, no, no – it just doesn’t feel like the Fresno we’ve resolved ourselves to, its exactly the Fresno that we can be.'”

Soberal announced Wednesday morning that the company is expanding into two historic warehouses downtown, and a third site.

[Bitwise]

In all, Bitwise will expand to about 300,000 square feet, including the J.B. Inderrieden building – the former site of the Old Spaghetti Factory at Ventura and R streets.

[Fresno Chamber of Commerce]

Soberal plans for a four-story, 28-unit apartment building (above) to be built next to the State Center Warehouse at R and Mono streets.

[Fresno Chamber of Commerce]

Bitwise will also move from its space on the second floor of the South Stadium building (above) into the Hotel Virginia building at Kern and L streets (seen below)..

[Fresno Chamber of Commerce]

Soberal says the space represents about 2000 new technology jobs in downtown Fresno.