Free Water Contamination Testing for Calif. Public Schools

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ) — Under a new rule announced by the State Water Resources Control Board, California public schools may now request that drinking water be tested for lead contamination, at no charge.

Lead in drinking water is often caused by corroded pipes, and outdated fixtures.

The Golden State’s 9,000 K-12 schools get water from more than 3,000 community infrastructures.

The board will also make some funding for repairs available to disadvantaged schools, if lead is found in their drinking water.