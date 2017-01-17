Recreational Pot Banned In Tulare County Until December 2018

TULARE (KMJ) — The ban on recreational marijuana in Tulare County has been extended until the end of 2018.

The unanimous decision made by Tulare County’s Board of Supervisors Tuesday morning extended an interim ordinance prohibiting commercial non-medical marijuana activity.

It also stops any outdoor cultivation of non-medical marijuana on private grounds, and indoor growing too (except for those complying with Tulare County’s regulations).

The ban is only in force for those in unincorporated areas.

“The problem that you’re creating, and I think unintentionally because I respect this Board greatly, is that this is a stop-gap measure,” Criminal Defense Attorney Ken Brock explained.

He told the representatives that their actions have created illegal monopolies.

“You’ve made millionaires out of people who have no license to do the business that they’re conducting because you’re not addressing the issues.”

That was followed by a warning that other counties will use the opportunity to make money through marijuana’s legalization, leaving Tulare County behind.

“I respect all of the reasons why you want to do this in terms of public safety, but what you should not do is extend this for two years.”

But Tulare County Board of Supervisors did decide to go ahead with the recommendation, and the new restriction will remain in place until December 1st 2018.

Hear the report from KMJ’s Dominic McAndrew as it aired: