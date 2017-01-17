Jeremy Michael Huxley of Fresno. A judge has issued a felony arrest warrant for failing to appear in court on domestic violence assault charges.

On Christmas day, Jeremy Huxley got into an argument with his wife at their home near Grantland and Bullard in Fresno. Huxley became upset when she touched his shoes and he grabbed her by the neck and began to choke her. Several other arguments ensued and lead to Huxley again grabbing the woman by her neck. The woman eventually left the house and called the Sheriff’s Office from a nearby business. Deputies responded to the house, contacted Huxley and placed him under arrest. Huxley spend one day in jail and was released after posting bond.

Huxley is 29 years old, white, 6’1”, 240 lbs., with blue eyes and long brown hair. He has a mustache and goatee.

If you know the location of Jeremy Huxley, please call Crime Stoppers at 498-7867. All tips remain anonymous and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.