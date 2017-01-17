Blue Tech Valley Cluster Kicks Off At Fresno State

FRESNO, CA (KMJ) – Fresno State continues to position itself as a leader in water and AG technology.

On Tuesday, it kicked off the Blue Tech Valley Cluster – which will expand plug and play space for entrepreneurs and 64 internships,

The cluster is the result of a $5 million grant from the California Energy Commission.

The money will assist innovators in commercializing water, energy and agricultural technology.

University President Joseph I. Castro (pictured above) was joined by the David Zoldoske, the director of the International Center for Water Technology; along with Helle Petersen, the project manager; and Brian Bassett from H20 Optimizer, a company operating in the WET Incubator on campus.

Fresno State also announced an accelerator to give a boost to entrepreneurs and companies in the early stages.