Abortion Rates Fall to Multi-Decade Low

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ) — A historic low, when it comes to the number of U.S. women having abortions.

According to a new report from the Guttmacher Institute, there were 926,000 abortions in 2014, the latest year for which figures are available.

That’s fewer than 15 abortions per women between the ages of 15 to 44, and marks the first time the figure has been below 1 million since 1975.

The report also notes that more laws have been passed to restrict abortion access, and incoming President Donald Trump has vowed to appoint only pro-life justices, to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Trump’s choice for Health and Human Services Secretary, Congressman Tom Price, is also an unwavering opponent of abortion.