Stone Soup Fresno Benefits From Kaiser MLK Day Clean-up

About 80 volunteers from both Kaiser Permanente and Hands On were painting, cleaning, organizing and landscaping the grounds of the non-profit Stone Soup Fresno.

Scott Shimamoto is Kaiser’s Area Pharmacy Director, and was one of the volunteers.

“They’ve been redoing some of the rooms, and we have been doing outside trim work and we redid their outside reading library – so we enjoyed that.” – Scott Shimamoto, Kaiser Area Pharmacy Director.

For two decades, Stone Soup has served South East Asian families in the El Dorado Park neighborhood – with early childhood development and other services.

“We saw a quote the other day that said ‘this is a great day to give back,’ so having these team members here giving back to this community – definitely the south Asian community is one of the largest undeserved populations in our community – so we see ourselves as one of the strong advocates for that community.” – Lowell Enz, Stone Soup’s Executive Director.

