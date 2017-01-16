Sheriff’s Office Asking You To Help Name A Horse

FRESNO (KMJ) — Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help naming a horse.

The newest member of their mounted patrol is without an identity, and time is running out to put your suggestion into the metaphoric hat.

“We’d like to get him officially named in the spring, because his certification to be part of a unit is coming up,” explains the office’s Tony Botti.

But the final decision will rest with Sheriff Margaret Mims.

“Sheriff Mims will ultimately hold that responsibility to choose the name, but this is a great starting point. We want to get the wheels turning in everybody’s head. Maybe somebody out there recommends a name that really sticks with the Sheriff and she chooses to use that one.”

Current suggestions include ‘Winston’, ‘Copper’, and ‘Simmons’. ‘Hot Rod’ is also a popular one, put forward in memory of fallen Sheriff’s Sergeant Rod Lucas who died after an accidental shooting in October 2016.

“To see people reach out and just think of that off the top of their head. I think that was the very first comment on the Facebook was ‘Hot Rod’. As soon as I saw that I thought ‘whoa, that’s pretty cool’.”

Suggestions can be submitted either by email, sending a message to horse.name@fresnosheriff.org, or on the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page clicking here.

