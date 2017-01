COALINGA, CA (KMJ) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are on scene of a plane accident in Coalinga. Deputies say the plane was actually never airborne – it had problems on takeoff, slid off the runway and into some mud in a field off Highway 145 and Napa Road.

The Sheriff’s Office says one person is on board and suffered only minor injuries.

(Photo: Fresno County Sheriff’s Office)