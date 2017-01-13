Study: Parents Who Consider Kids Obese May Do More Harm Than Good

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ) — Children whose parents consider them overweight are more likely to have a negative self-image, and as a result, may gain even more weight.

That’s among the findings of a new study, published in Psychological Science.

Experts say while parents’ perception has been thought to play an important role in weight management, recent data suggests the opposite.

They believe the stigma associated with being an overweight child may explain why children whose parents view them as being overweight, tend to have elevated weight gain during development.