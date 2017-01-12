Trio of Lottery Scratcher Thieves Sought by Detectives

(KMJ) – Property Crimes Detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office need your help to identify three people connected to burglaries and the theft of lottery scratcher tickets.

Between December 16th -23rd, thieves hit three times, choosing small convenience stores on the outskirts of Fresno County.

Deputies say two men and a woman were captured on surveillance video at each location. And the suspects tried redeeming the stolen tickets at four convenience stores (where they were also caught on camera).

Suspect #1 appears to be a Hispanic man in his 20s with a mustache. He has a tattoo of some sort of scripture on his right forearm.

Suspect #2 appears to be a Hispanic man in his 20s with a mustache. He has a tattoo on the right side of his neck, possibly of kissing lips.



Suspect #3 appears to be a white woman in her 20s with long red or light brown hair.

Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to contact Valley Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP (7867). All tips will remain anonymous and you may be eligible for a cash reward.