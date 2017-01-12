Trailer Home at Address Set For Snyder Burns Down

SQUAW VALLEY, CA (KMJ) – A trailer in Squaw Valley has burned down. The fire occurred at the same address of a home that Jeffrey Snyder – who has 5 felony convictions, including sexual contact with underage victims – was set to be placed in.

Previously, Snyder was to live in a northwest Fresno home. But that plan was scrapped after public outcry.

CalFire Fresno County Communications Operator Brian Erickson says they received a call for a mobile home fire, and when firefighters the home was fully engulfed. The fire is now out, but firefighters are working on putting out the hot spots. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.



(Photo: CalFire Fresno County)