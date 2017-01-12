Suspect in Police Pursuit Dies in Crash

FRESNO, CA (KMJ) – A suspect fleeing from Fresno County Sheriff’s Deputies dies after crashing his car into a light pole.

Deputies say they tried to pull over 32-year-old Eric Willis for speeding at Bullard and Palm on Wednesday night around 11pm. Willis allegedly sped off only to run a stoplight at Bullard and West and hit an on-coming van. The impact of the crash sent Willis’ car crashing into a light pole.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene and deputies say a handgun was recovered from his vehicle.

The driver of the van suffered minor injuries to his head and arm.

(Photo: Eric Willis, Fresno County Sheriff’s Office)

(Willis’ car)

(Victim’s van)