A look At The Most, Least Stressful Jobs

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ) — CareerCast is out with its list of the worst and best professions for 2017, when it comes to stress.

The least-stressful gigs are said to be medical sonographer, information security analyst, and university professor.

They generally pay well, and have positive growth outlooks.

But, don’t be surprised if you see a police officer, taxi driver, newspaper reporter, or broadcaster pulling out their hair.

CareerCast ranks these the most-stressful jobs, in a world of tight deadlines, budget cuts, and negative growth prospects.