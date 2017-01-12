Fears About Trump Presidency Addressed By Fresno State President

FRESNO (KMJ) — Fresno State President Joseph Castro has officially welcomed staff to a new semester.

“I hope that you had an opportunity to refresh and renew during the holiday season, with your friends and with your family,” began Castro.

He cited high enrollment and graduation rates, and highlighted the affordability of studying at the Central Valley college.

“Fresno State now charges the least amount of tuition and fees of any of the 23 CSU campuses…the least,” prompting applause from the audience.

Castro described staff as having a unique opportunity to shape new leaders, with a plan to continue investment in them increasing salaries and benefits.

Word of investment, also included building improvements.

“The new roofs…after all this rain, we’ve had no leaks. That’s really good, we’ve fixed all the roofs.”

But when the floor was opened up to questions, employees quickly expressed concern about the upcoming Donald Trump presidency.

“Yes we had an election, and yes on the day after the election there were students in my office who were concerned about their future – and I’ve been hearing them ever since.

“In every public statement I have made, I have said that we stand with every single student at Fresno State. And by that I mean every single student.”

President Castro revealed that he did not know what would happen in the months to come, but that the college will remain vigilant and do everything it can to support the students.

Hear the report from KMJ’s Dominic McAndrew as it aired: