Calif. Lawmaker Declares War on Fake News

Posted on

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ) — Fake news: a growing phenomenon, exacerbated by the demand for instant accounts of current events.

However, a California Senator thinks changes to public school curriculum, may help students detect phony journalism.

Napa Democrat Bill Dodd has introduced legislation, which would create so-called media literacy courses for adolescents.

A recent Stanford study concludes that more than 80 percent of middle school students, struggle to determine whether a story is legitimate.

Propaganda and satirical websites masquerading as genuine news sources, tend to outperform reputable organizations on social media.

 

 


