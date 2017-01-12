American Eggs Heading to South Korea

The United States is shipping near three million eggs to South Korea to help the nation cope with its worst-ever bird flu epidemic.

South Korea’s two major airlines will each carry 100 metric tons of eggs to South Korea, according to Reuters.

That equals out to be roughly 2.98 million eggs.

The first batch of fresh eggs from the United States will arrive in South Korea on Saturday.

South Korea is facing an egg shortage as the nation has culled a record 31 million birds infected with bird-flu.

These are the first fresh egg imports from the U.S. to South Korea.

The nation has not imported fresh eggs from any country since 1999.

An additional 200 metric tons of eggs will be transported by air again next week.