FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ) — While heavy rains are benefiting drought-stricken California, they’re also causing problems.

Trees are toppling throughout the state.

Dried-out palm trees, oaks, and sequoias have fallen in recent weeks, leading to at least 4 deaths.

The Department of Forestry and Fire Protection is urging property owners to assess their trees, which may have become weak, amid the severe water shortage.