TACO BELL LAUNCHES TACO WITH FRIED CHICKEN SHELL

(KMJ) Taco Bell is going nationwide in two weeks with what its calling the “Naked Chicken Chalupa”.

It’s a taco with a shell made entirely out of…fried chicken. The fast food chain says the shell is made up of all-white meat seasoned chicken and the rest of the taco is packed with lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and avocado ranch sauce. Taco Bell says the new menu item, which will hit restaurants across the U.S. Jan. 26, tested well in markets like Kansas City and Bakersfield.

(photo from TacoBell.com)

Taco Bell news release:

Irvine, Calif. (January 11, 2017) – Taco Bell is coming un-shelled with its latest food innovation, coming in the form of the first taco shell made entirely of marinated, all-white crispy chicken. The Naked Chicken Chalupa will bare all nationwide on January 26, clucking the trend of traditional fried chicken.

“Something this delicious yet different is bound to ruffle some feathers; some might even cluck their tongues at it,” said Marisa Thalberg, Chief Marketing Officer at Taco Bell Corp. “However, we feel confident that once our fans get a taste of the Naked Chicken Chalupa they are going to understand exactly why this is our next big, fun and craveable innovation, following in the footsteps of the Doritos Locos Tacos five years ago and the Quesalupa just last year.”

The shell is made with four ounces of marinated, all-white-meat, antibiotic-free* chicken kicked up with bold Mexican spices and seasoning, and is packed with fresh shredded lettuce, diced ripe tomatoes, cheddar cheese and creamy avocado ranch. The mouthwatering combination brings a fresh, crisp flavor with a kick of spice to the menu like never before.

The Naked Chicken Chalupa saw buzzworthy tests in select markets in both 2015 (Bakersfield, CA) and 2016 (Kansas City, MO), and will now make its full reveal nationwide. Crisped to perfection to deliver a solid crunch for just $2.99, it will also be featured in a $5 Box including a Naked Chicken Chalupa, Doritos® Locos Taco, Crunchy Taco and Medium Drink.

Fans are encouraged to follow along leading into the nationwide launch of the Naked Chicken Chalupa using the hashtag #NakedChickenChalupa. Further details, and some rebellious surprises, will be shared as January 26 approaches.

* Chicken raised without antibiotics important to human-medicine