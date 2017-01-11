Police Pursuit Shuts Down Highway 180 Stretch

UPDATE: Fresno Police announce the driver has been apprehended. P.D. says he was hiding in an attic in a house in southeast Fresno and that he apologized for running from the car.

(Photo: Fresno Police)

FRESNO, CA (KMJ) – A pursuit for a robbery suspect shut down Highway 180 westbound by the 41 interchange Wednesday afternoon.

Fresno Police pulled a vehicle over on 180 near the interchange, which contained the suspect (the passenger) and the driver. P.D. says the passenger stayed in the car, but the driver took off on foot. The robbery suspect was arrested.

P.D. searched for about two hours, but was not able to find the driver who fled. Police say he is decribed as a Hispanic male in his 20’s or 30’s with a lot of tattoos on his face anr arms. He was last seen wearing a white tank top, black baseball cap and black shorts.

Traffic was backed up because of the road closure, but is now flowing normally.

(Photo: KMPH)