Study: Fast-Food Companies Haven’t Made Significant Changes, Despite Promises

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ) — More than 150 American fast-food companies have vowed to increase the nutritional value of their kids’ menu, with a 2011 National Restaurant Association initiative.

The promised changes include calorie reductions, less saturated fat, and lower sodium.

However, according to a new study by Harvard researchers, no significant changes have been made since those pledges were announced.

Sugary drinks still account for an estimated 80 percent of children’s beverage choices.

Previous research has found that one-third of U.S. kids eat fast-food every day.