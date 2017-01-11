Drive To End Human Trafficking Kicks Off In Fresno

FRESNO (KMJ) — Local leaders against human trafficking are taking over a section of Fresno’s Blackstone Avenue.

From Nees Avenue, south to Shields Avenue, those against it are making their protests against the crime heard.

“It’s phenomenal” reveals CEO of organizer ‘Breaking the Chains’ Debra Woods. She says they chose Wednesday as it’s also ‘National Human Trafficking Awareness Day’.

“We’re really excited, we’re getting a lot of people cheering us on, people are dropping money for us left and right.”

Around a hundred volunteers are raising money to help the victims of that crime. Fresno’s Mayor Lee Brand

“So every year we’ll be gathering out here on ‘National Human Trafficking Awareness Day’…because we know that’s it’s so important that we keep these precious children who are being drug into modern day slavery in the forefront of the residents here in Fresno.

“Especially because Fresno’s a Mecca for human trafficking.”

The aim is to make the event an annual effort.

“We need money in order to thrive” adds Woods. “We need money in order to provide the services to rescue these women and children.”

Hear the report from KMJ’s Dominic McAndrew as it aired: