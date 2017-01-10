NTSB Releases Preliminary Report in Sierra Sky Park Crash

(KMJ) – The NTSB has released the preliminary report investigating the December 26, 2016 plane crash near Sierra Sky Park Airport that killed two people.

The NTSB has yet to find a reason for the crash, but says that according to witnesses, the plane made a sudden right turn shortly after takeoff and then descended rapidly to the ground.

The report also says the pilot, William Huene, purchased the airplane in August 2016, just 4 months before the crash. Weather conditions were also clear at the time of the accident.

(Photo: KMPH)